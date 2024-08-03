Billie Eilish and Charli XCX donate 10,000 pairs of underwear to domestic violence victims

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish have turned their collaborative music video prop into a powerful act of philanthropy. The duo, known for their boundary-pushing artistry, recently released a music video featuring an overwhelming amount of lingerie showered on them. However, it’s heartening to know that none of those cloth pieces ended up in the trash after the shoot. The duo revealed that the undergarments featured in the video were donated to survivors of domestic violence. Billie Eilish and Charli XCX Guess mv

Guess to giving: Billie Eilish and Charli XCX donate underwear

Those who stayed glued to the screen to watch the credits roll after Eilish and Charli XCX’s ‘Guess’ music video drop might have come across a note stating, “All unworn undergarments will be donated to survivors of domestic violence through I Support the Girls.” That’s right—the pop stars seized the opportunity to donate all those items to a non profit organisation.

As per the organisation’s official website, I Support the Girls, “collects and distributes essential items, including bras, underwear, and menstrual hygiene products, allowing women and folx experiencing homelessness, impoverishment, or distress to stand tall with dignity.”

According to the nonprofit organization’s update, a total of 1,000 pairs of underwear were donated by the Guess team. 'It’s literally @charli_xcx’s birthday today, but she gave us the biggest gift,' the charity organization wrote on X. “We are so incredibly grateful for the huge donation of ~10k pairs of underwear and bras from the ‘Guess’ music video with @billieeilish 🩲 Life changing collab that literally is changing thousands of lives.”

Billie Eilish and Charlie XCX surprise collab for Guess

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish have dropped Guess remix on August 1, the music video that's as chaotic as it is catchy. The visual spectacle features a house party gone wild, with a seemingly endless supply of lingerie taking center stage. A long-awaited fan theory comes to life as Billie Eilish bulldozes her way on a tractor, adding her signature edge to the already frenzied scene.

Charli officially announced the collaboration on Instagram earlier this week. However, fans had already suspected Billie Eilish’s involvement when Charli initially teased the project with a cropped photo, leaving fans to guess. It didn’t take long for dedicated Eilish lovers to recognise a set of rings she’s been wearing recently and conclude that a Billboard smash is in making.