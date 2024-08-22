Oprah Winfrey mocks JD Vance at DNC, gives shout-out to ‘childless cat ladies’: ‘We are not so different from…’

Oprah Winfrey took a shot at JD Vance’s “childless cat ladies” remark during her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, August 21. The crowd erupted into loud cheers at the Chicago venue when Winfrey made a surprise appearance. Oprah Winfrey gives shout-out to ‘childless cat ladies’ at DNC (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

In her convention speech, Winfrey gave a shout-out to “childless cat ladies.” “We are not so different from our neighbors,” she said. “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion. We don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted.”

“And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady — well, we try and get that cat out too,” she added.

What was JD Vance’s remark?

In 2021, Vance told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country was run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” He faced widespread criticism after the clip resurfaced following Donald Trump’s announcement that he had chosen Vance as his running mate.

Vance later defended his remark, telling media personality Megyn Kelly, "Obviously it was a sarcastic comment. People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said.”

He added that he only meant to say that “having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way.”

Meanwhile, at the DNC, Winfrey praised many of her predecessors for giving powerful speeches on abortion. “Now, over the last couple of nights, we have all seen great people walk onto the stage and share their most private pain,” she said. “They told us their stories of … near-death experiences from having the state deny them the abortion that their doctor explained was medically necessary.”