Who is Rakesh Bhatt? Indian-American priest starts DNC day 3 with vedic prayer|Watch

The third day of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, August 21, started in a unique manner with Hindu priest Rakesh Bhatt chanting a vedic prayer. Bhatt, a priest at the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland, sought blessings for a united country with chants of "Om Shanti Shanti.” Indian-American priest Rakesh Bhatt starts DNC day 3 with vedic prayer (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

“Even if we have differences, when it comes to the nation, we have to be united and it moves us towards justice for all," the Indian-American priest said while formally starting the third day’s proceedings in Chicago.

“We should be in unison. Let our minds think together. Let our hearts beat as one. All for the betterment of society. May this make us powerful so we can unite and make our nation proud," he continued.

Bhatt added, “We are one universal family. Truth is our foundation and always prevails. Lead us from unreal to real. from darkness to the light, and from death to immortality. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic Party, shared a video of Bhatt saying the prayer at the DNC. He captioned the video on X, “Hindu prayer at the DNC Convention today is a significant moment, showcasing the Democratic Party's commitment to inclusivity and diversity. It is heartening to see the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of the Indian American community being honored on such a prominent stage”.

Bhutoria added in the thread, “It is a proud day for Indian Americans and all who cherish the diversity of faiths that make up the American tapestry. This act of prayer is not just a religious observance; it is a celebration of the unity that transcends cultural and religious boundaries.”

Who is Rakesh Bhatt?

Bhatt, a Madhwa priest, reportedly moved to the US from Bengaluru. He notably trained in Rig Veda and Tantrasaara (Maadhva) Agama, under his guru, Pejavar Swamiji of Udupi Ashta Matha.

The senior Hindu priest is fluent in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, Tulu and Sanskrit. He has a Bachelors and Masters degree in the languages Sanskrit, English and Kannada. He earned his Sanskrit degree from Jayachamarajendra College, and English and Kannada degrees from Osteen College, Bengaluru.

Bhatt worked at Badrinath and Raghavendra Swami Koil, Salem, for a short period after a brief stint at Udupi Ashta Matha. He then joined Sri Sri Vishnu Temple in July 2013.