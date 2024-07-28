JD Vance defends ‘childless cat ladies’ remark amid massive criticism: ‘The simple point that I made is…’

JD Vance has defended his viral “childless cat ladies” remark after widespread criticism. Vance was seen in a resurfaced clip, telling former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country was run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” The remark, made in 2021, was blasted as “sexist.” JD Vance defends ‘childless cat ladies’ remark amid massive criticism (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)(AP)

‘This is about criticising the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-children’

In a conversation with conservative media personality Megyn Kelly on Friday, July 26, Vance said, according to BBC, "Obviously it was a sarcastic comment. People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said.”

"The substance of what I said, Megyn - I'm sorry, it's true," he added.

Vance, who is Donald Trump’s running mate, has three children. He stressed that his remark was not meant to criticise people who do not have kids. "This is about criticising the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-children," he said of the interview he gave while running for the Senate.

"The simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way," he said. "I'm making an argument that our entire society has become sceptical and even hateful towards the idea of having kids."

In the resurfaced clip, Vance said, “Look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. How does it make any sense we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Vance also said in the interview that “if we want a healthy ruling class in this country, we should invest more, we should vote more, we should support more people who actually have kids. Because those are the people who ultimately have a more direct stake in the future of this country.”