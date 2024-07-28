JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris for saying he wouldn't be loyal to America: ‘What has she done to question…?’

JD Vance ripped Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 27, for questioning his loyalty to America. In a short YouTube video, Harris said that Vance would be "loyal only to Trump, not to our country" and a "rubber stamp for [Trump's] extreme agenda." JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris for saying he wouldn't be loyal to America (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher, Stephanie Scarbrough/Pool via REUTERS)

Vance called out the vice president at the joint Donald Trump and Vance rally, speaking about his track record of Marine Corps service and small business ownership. He also criticised Harris' failures in dealing with the border crisis.

‘What has she done to question my loyalty to this country?’

"Now, I saw the other day Kamala Harris questioned my loyalty to this country. That's the word she used; loyalty. And it's an interesting word. Semper Fi: loyalty, because there is no greater sign of disloyalty to this country than what Kamala Harris has done at our southern border," said Vance.

"And I'd like to ask the vice president, what has she done to question my loyalty to this country? I served in the United States Marine Corps. I went to Iraq for this country. I built a business for this country,” the Ohio senator continued.

He added, “And my running mate took a bullet for this country. So my question to Kamala Harris is, what the hell have you done to question our loyalty to the United States of America?"

Vance went on to answer his own question as the crowd applauded. "And the answer, my friends, is nothing. So let's send a message to the media. Let's send a message to Kamala Harris. Let's send a message to every hardworking patriot from Minnesota across the country. We are ready to have President Donald J. Trump back, and we're going to work our tails off to make sure it happens," he said.

A Fox News poll that was released on Friday, July 26, showed that Trump has 46% support in Minnesota, and Harris has 52%.