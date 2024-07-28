Trump says Hezbollah attack on Israeli Golan Heights is a ‘moment in history created by’ Biden and Harris: ‘Cannot be…’

Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the deadly Hezbollah attack in Northern Israel, being considered the worst after October 7. While campaigning in Minnesota Saturday night, July 27, Trump said the president and the vice president were responsible for the rocket strike on a soccer field that killed 12 children and teens. Donald Trump says Hezbollah attack on Israeli Golan Heights is a ‘moment in history created by’ Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The former president said that the attack, intended to target the minority Druze community, “cannot be forgotten.” “I want to condemn the evil attack on Israel that took place today, a missile launched by Hezbollah killed at least a dozen children, young children. They were playing on a soccer field in the Golan Heights,” Trump told the crowd in St. Cloud.

“Today’s attack on Israel cannot be forgotten and will go down as another moment in history created by a weak and ineffective United States President and Vice President,” he added.

Biden and Harris have not publicly commented on the attack yet. However, in a statement, the White House National Security Council said the US “will continue to support efforts to end these terrible attacks along the Blue Line, which must be a top priority.” “Our support for Israel’s security is iron-clad and unwavering against all Iranian-backed terrorist groups, including Lebanese Hezbollah,” the council added.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, Benjamin Netanyahu release statements

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles has urged restraint and demanded there be an independent international investigation into the attacks. “Shocking images from the soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams. I strongly condemn this bloodbath. We need an independent international investigation into this unacceptable incident. We urge all parties to exercise utmost restraint and avoid further escalation,” he wrote on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he has spoken with local leaders about the tragedy. “The entire nation of Israel sends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the murdered and to the entire Druze community,” he said.

He added, “Israel will not put the murderous attack on the agenda. Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for this that it has not paid so far.”

The victims of the attack were between the ages of 10 and 20. They were all Druze, which is an ethnoreligious Arab minority. The community represents only 1.6% of Israel’s population, and maintains Arabic as their primary language.