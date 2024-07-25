Karine Jean-Pierre reveals if Joe Biden is ‘fully capable’ of serving another term: ‘It has nothing to do with…’

In a statement that stunned reporters, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has claimed that Joe Biden “absolutely” could serve another four-year term and remains sharp. This was Jean-Pierre’s first briefing since the president dropped out of the race. Karine Jean-Pierre reveals if Joe Biden is ‘fully capable’ of serving another term (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)(REUTERS)

“Look, he didn’t step down from campaigning or from running because he didn’t believe he can serve in a second term. That is not why,” Jean-Pierre claimed. She added that Biden made the decision to end his candidacy in the “best interest” of the country and the Democratic Party.

“So today, the president believes that he is capable, fully capable of serving in the office that he currently has now and for the next 4.5 years if he wanted to?” an Associated Press journalist asked Jean-Pierre.

“Absolutely,” Jean-Pierre replied.

Another reporter asked, “Why is it in the country’s best interest for him to step aside? Does it have to do with his health?”

Jean-Pierre said, “It has nothing to do with his health.”

On being asked about claims that the 81-year-old president’s inner circle covered up his cognitive condition, Jean-Pierre stressed that “it is not a coverup.” She also said it was “ridiculous” that public figures were calling for Biden’s resignation before his term ends in January.

‘I revere this office, but I love my country more’

Biden’s Oval Office speech came after Jean-Pierre’s comments, where he said, “I revere this office, but I love my country more.” He added that he believes the “best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.” “That’s the best way to unite our nation,” Biden said.

Previously, Biden’s brother Frank Biden suggested that the president dropped out due to his "overall health and vitality" but also "beating this genuine threat to our nation in the form of Donald Trump." However, his claims were dismissed by a source close to the Biden family, who said that Frank “suffers from alcoholism and hasn't spoken to his brother” in weeks, and that his claims are “completely untrue.”