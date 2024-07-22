Joe Biden's brother reveals shocking reason why prez may have dropped out: ‘It really boils down to this…’

Joe Biden’s brother, Frank Biden, has suggested that the president’s decision to drop out of the race "boils down" to his "overall health and vitality" but also "beating this genuine threat to our nation in the form of Donald Trump." Speaking to ABC News, Frank said that Biden’s decision to quit was a "close call" reached after several members of the Biden family had various discussions over the past week. Joe Biden's brother reveals reason why prez may have dropped out (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Frank said that the discussions were led by Biden’s wife, Jill Biden. He said that the family has always had his brother’s back and supported him no matter what decisions he took.

‘It has to do with his overall health and vitality’

“It really boils down to this: it has to do with his overall health and vitality. Not anything cognitive. But he’s a proud guy, it pisses him off that he shuffles when he walks," Frank said. He added that it has “been really horrible [for the family] to see the dogs let loose on him,” referring to Biden’s allies who had been urging him to step down.

“Joe has one thing uppermost in his mind. It’s not him, not his ego, not his ambition. He has really reached a place where the only thing that matters to him is the health of this nation," Frank said.

In a statement to CBS News, Frank previously said he was "incredibly proud" of Biden. "Selfishly I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left in our lives," he said. “He is a genuine Hero. Country over self. Sounds corny in our cynical political environment but he nor I are cynical. The goal remains the same. Defeat Trump and continue the work Joe has done. My hope is our party rallies around this heroic act.”

However, a source close to the Biden family later said that what Frank suggested is “completely untrue.” "Frank Biden suffers from alcoholism and hasn't spoken to his brother, the president, in weeks. What he said about President Biden's health being a factor in his decision is completely untrue," the source reportedly said.