Jill Biden rebukes reporters asking her about calls for her husband to drop out: ‘Why are you screaming at me?’

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Jill Biden was seen scolding reporters for asking her about House Democrats urging her husband, Joe Biden, to drop out of the race. “Don’t scream at me,” an angry Jill was seen telling reporters on Monday, July 8. Jill Biden rebukes reporters asking her about calls for her husband to drop out (REUTERS/Octavio Jones)(REUTERS)

As Jill exited a coffee shop in Tampa, Florida, one reporter asked her, “What is your message for House Democrats who are calling for your husband to drop out of the race?” Another asked, “How are you feeling about the state of the race?”

Jill was seen walking past the press, asking them angrily, “Why are you screaming at me? You know me. Don’t scream at me. Just let me talk.” The first lady then entered a vehicle, without answering the questions.

Biden has been facing calls to drop out of the race ever since his bad presidential debate performance against Donald Trump. Jill is known for often having been defensive of her husband. She has reportedly been supportive of Biden’s plan to continue in the race, despite growing calls for him to step aside for the greater good.

‘She didn’t even bother answering the question’

Jill was slammed in the comment section of the above video for her attitude. “But she didn’t talk! She didn’t even bother answering the question. What the hell is her point?” “"Just let me talk" Then gets in SUV without a word,” one user wrote, while another said, “They're screaming at you because you (and Joe, and Karine, and John) continue to gaslight them. You never give them a simple answer to their questions. It's always some bizarre, arcane explanation followed by an assurance that it's all "normal" when we call all see it's not.”

“She says let’s talk then walks away. Just as nutty as her husband,” one user wrote, while another joked, ““ just come up and talk” (runs away to car behind Secret Service agents)”. “Walk away best answer I have heard all day,” said one user.