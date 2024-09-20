Kamala Harris trolled over word salad monologue during Oprah interview: ‘Literally saying nothing in dozens of words'

Kamala Harris is being trolled for delivering an awkward, two-minute word salad monologue during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The vice president spoke at the star-studded, two-hour virtual rally with Winfrey on Thursday, September 19, where the veep was heard repeatedly rambling. Kamala Harris trolled over word salad monologue during Oprah interview (AP/PTI) (AP09_20_2024_000066A)(AP)

“We love our country. I love our country. I know we all do, that’s why everybody’s here right now. We love our country. We– we take pride in the privilege of being American and this is a moment where we can and must come together as Americans, understanding we have so much more in common than what separates us. Let’s come together with the character that we are so proud of about who we are, which is we are an optimistic people. We are an optimistic people. Americans by character are people who have dreams and ambitions and aspirations. We believe in what is possible, we believe in what can be, and we believe in fighting for that,” Harris said.

“That’s how– that’s how we came into being, because the people before us understood that one of the greatest expressions for the love of our country, one of the greatest expressions of patriotism is to fight for the ideals of who we are, which includes freedom to make decisions about your own body, freedom to be safe from gun violence, freedom to have access to the ballot box, freedom to be who you are and just be the love, who you love, openly and with pride. Freedom to just be,” she added.

“Hmm,” Winfrey was seen replying with a straight face.

“And that’s who we are; we believe in all that, and so this is a moment where we stand knowing what we are fighting for. We’re not fighting against, it’s what we’re fighting for,” Harris concluded.

‘Literally saying nothing in dozens of words is her specialty’

Many mocked Harris in the comment section of the above video. “I am amazed at the people in the audience looking at her like she is saying something so profound. Again, she did not say anything!” one user joked, while another said, “Every time Kamala speaks, she drops in the polls”. “This is why they don't let her off script, the more she talks off the cuff the more the world sees just how bad at this she truly is,” one said.

“Literally saying nothing in dozens of words is her specialty,” one user siad, while another wrote, “Oprah looks like she realizes she made a horrible mistake.” “Kamala actually starts to make a lot of sense when you put it on mute,” a user joked.