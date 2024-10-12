Prince Harry ‘struggling’ to reconcile with the Royals because…

Prince Harry reportedly wants to reconcile with his estranged Royal Family, but he is really “struggling” to do so as Meghan Markle is so “bossy” to “call the shots”. So, now the Duke “scorned”, but he knows how to make amends. Prince Harry is reportedly eager to reconcile with his estranged family but feels hindered by Meghan Markle's dominance. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

“It’s clear that Harry has a lot of apologizing to do, but he is struggling because he still feels scorned by his family,” a source told Closer Magazine.

“The recent health battles of his father and sister-in-law have put things into perspective, though, and he knows he has to try everything he can to make things right.”

Harry must stand up to Meghan, insiders say

However, there are doubts among those close to the royal family about whether Harry will be able to fully heal the rift as long as Meghan remains such a huge influence in his life. “No one close to the family believes that can happen while he still takes orders from Meghan to stay in Montecito, and they feel the only thing that could help the family heal is if he stands up to her,” the insider claimed. “But it’s clear that Meghan is the one calling the shots.”

“The word in publishing circles is that everyone’s mad to land Meghan’s memoirs, and the numbers being thrown around are ridiculously high. We’re talking tens of millions for her authorized biography — it’s going to get to the point where she can’t say no,” the source told Closer.

“And love her or hate her, there's no denying that she has an insight into the royals that no one else can share,” they added.

Although Meghan has not yet shared her whole story, “She’s strategically chosen to hold off for the sake of peace, but she absolutely wants to share her truth — and why shouldn’t she, when she’s endured so much?” said the insider.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen told Fox News while resonating the same sentiment that “The idea that Kate Middleton somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish,” Andersen explained. “She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other.”