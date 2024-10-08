Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorce rumours churning again, source cites the couple are in ‘trial separation’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot in 2018 and share two children, have always been seen as each other's strongest supporters, particularly after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 is going through a “trial separation.” Reports indicate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may separate due to lifestyle differences and Harry's longing for the UK. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

However, recent reports suggest their “separation” is imminent as Prince Harry spent his 40th birthday apart from Meghan, opting for a hiking trip with friends rather than spending the day with her.

Radar Online cited a source claiming, “Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives – and have a blueprint for doing so.”

“They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry's desire to return to the UK where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage.”

“He's hated their bids for stardom with Netflix and Spotify getting pulled and them ending up ridiculed, and he's starting to miss England,” the source added.

Different lifestyles threaten to tear Harry and Meghan apart

“He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals, and the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn't be further away from that – and would seem alien to any blue-blooded English man, as it's all about juicing and yoga,” the insider told Radar Online.

The couple’s differing lifestyles are leading to what may be a “trial separation” while they work through their differences. Another source also cited that the couple is going through a “professional separation”.

In fact, Harry has attended 10 events without Meghan in the past two weeks, travelling to destinations like New York, London, and Lesotho.

One source told OK! Magazine, “Ever since moving to America, it's taken Harry a long time to feel comfortable and confident enough to go out on his own and he is really enjoying this new way of life.”

“He realises now he doesn't need Meghan like he used to and that it's healthy for them to not do everything together.”

Back in April royal author Tom Quinn told Marca, “Recent publicity has suggested Meghan and Harry's relationship is under strain and this will have determined the couple to make a public demonstration of their love for each other and the strength of their marriage.”

“But to many, their displays of affection looked contrived – many of us thought Meghan looked as if she was still acting in Suits! And Harry always looks really uncomfortable with public hugs!”