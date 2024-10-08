Prince Harry's feelings towards his wife Meghan Markle, who has been described as his former "security blanket,” have undergone a major change, reports have claimed. Harry has been on several solo engagements in recent days, with reports claiming the two are going through a "professional separation” to focus more on individual endeavours instead of joint appearances. Prince Harry 'doesn't need Meghan like he used to' as he's embracing independence: report (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

Royal sources have claimed, as per reports, that Harry is returning to his "old self" during his solo engagements. Among the engagements the Duke of Sussex carried out alone were a visit to South Africa and a brief trip to the UK.

‘He realises now he doesn't need Meghan like he used to’

"Ever since moving to America, it's taken Harry a long time to feel comfortable and confident enough to go out on his own and he is really enjoying this new way of life,” a source told OK!.

The insider said that previously, Harry relied on his wife as a "security blanket" while trying to adjust to his new role in the US. "Before he always used Meghan as a bit of a security blanket as he felt quite lost in his new role, which was completely different to his old royal life and what he had been used to," the insider said.

The insider added that now Harry seems to be embracing independence. "He realises now he doesn't need Meghan like he used to and that it's healthy for them to not do everything together,” the source claimed.

The Duke’s recent solo travels have now highlighted his concerns about family safety in Britain. Previously, he told ITV, "It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor... whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me."

This could explain why Meghan and the couple’s two children did not accompany Harry to the UK. After moving to the US, the Sussexes lost their royal protection service.