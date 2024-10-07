Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince Harry’s solo trips are a ‘deliberate’ effort to remind the world ‘who he was before Megxit,’ expert claims

BySumanti Sen
Oct 07, 2024 01:41 PM IST

A royal expert suggested that Prince Harry is now going through a stage where he is “revisiting the old Harry.”

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry’s solo trips are a “deliberate” effort to “remind us who he was before Megxit.” Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths joined Patrick Christys on GB News, where she talked about the Duke of Sussex’s decision to visit Africa alone, without Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry’s solo trips are a ‘deliberate’ effort to remind the world ‘who he was before Megxit,’ expert claims (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)(REUTERS)
Prince Harry’s solo trips are a ‘deliberate’ effort to remind the world ‘who he was before Megxit,’ expert claims (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)(REUTERS)

‘He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit’

Griffiths suggested that Harry is now going through a stage where he is “revisiting the old Harry.” “He hasn’t actually been to Lesotho for years. And there he is, back again,” Griffiths said. “It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children.”

She continued, “It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate. I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with aids.”

Griffiths added, “He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama. I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together. Harry really wants to remind people, ‘this was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children’.”

Earlier this week, Harry visited Southern Africa to perform duties with his Sentebale charity, co-founded by him back in 2006. He reportedly received a warm reception by South African royalty in Lesotho.

Previously, royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that Harry’s recent engagements are “dangerous” because he is at the risk of aggravating the royal family. “His eight solo engagements in nine days on his own is a very interesting thing,” Levin told GB News. “He’s gone to all these charities he used to work with as a working royal and I think it’s a way to say, ‘I don’t need the Royal Family, I can do this on my own and I can do this much better because everyone still loves me’.”

“I think that is a very dangerous thing to do. I think the Royal Family will come up with something because they can’t have this. It’s appalling,” she added.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On