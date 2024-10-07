A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry’s solo trips are a “deliberate” effort to “remind us who he was before Megxit.” Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths joined Patrick Christys on GB News, where she talked about the Duke of Sussex’s decision to visit Africa alone, without Meghan Markle. Prince Harry’s solo trips are a ‘deliberate’ effort to remind the world ‘who he was before Megxit,’ expert claims (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)(REUTERS)

‘He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit’

Griffiths suggested that Harry is now going through a stage where he is “revisiting the old Harry.” “He hasn’t actually been to Lesotho for years. And there he is, back again,” Griffiths said. “It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children.”

She continued, “It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate. I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with aids.”

Griffiths added, “He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama. I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together. Harry really wants to remind people, ‘this was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children’.”

Earlier this week, Harry visited Southern Africa to perform duties with his Sentebale charity, co-founded by him back in 2006. He reportedly received a warm reception by South African royalty in Lesotho.

Previously, royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that Harry’s recent engagements are “dangerous” because he is at the risk of aggravating the royal family. “His eight solo engagements in nine days on his own is a very interesting thing,” Levin told GB News. “He’s gone to all these charities he used to work with as a working royal and I think it’s a way to say, ‘I don’t need the Royal Family, I can do this on my own and I can do this much better because everyone still loves me’.”

“I think that is a very dangerous thing to do. I think the Royal Family will come up with something because they can’t have this. It’s appalling,” she added.