Prince Harry's ‘secret message’ to King Charles III during New York tour

During his recent solo visit to New York City, Prince Harry have sent a “secret message” to his father, King Charles III, according to royal expert and former royal butler Grant Harrold. During his NYC trip, Prince Harry honored his mother, Princess Diana, and expressed support for King Charles III, according to royal expert Grant Harrold. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

“[Princess] Diana was a massive advocate for so many charities, and Harry has been inspired by that. This trip has seen Harry speak about his mother and her legacy, and it’s definitely a tribute to her,” Harrold told In Touch Weekly on behalf of Slingo.

“But he’s also spoken passionately about climate change, which is a cause close to his father’s heart. I have no doubt he was honouring his father too.”

Harrold, who served as King Charles’ personal butler from 2004 to 2011 and attended both the King’s wedding to Queen Camilla and Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, believes Harry “wanted to go out there and give a nod of support to his dad, and maybe he’ll hope that Charles will see this and get behind him.” He also claimed that despite their strained relationship, Harry “loves and respects Charles” and continues to admire him deeply.

Is Harry, Charles, and William's rift far from healed?

A source also told In Touch Weekly in August that Harry and Meghan were “considering returning to England,” though “Harry and Meghan are definitely going to have to apologize. This rift won’t heal overnight.”

The relationship between Prince Harry, King Charles, and Prince William has been tense since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California. The Sussexes' several interviews, Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, and other tell-all Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, upset the Royal Family further.

However, the 40-year-old Duke still received public birthday wishes from his family on September 15, with Charles’ office posting on the royal family’s X (formerly Twitter) account, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Harry and Charles have not met in person since February 2024, when Harry made a brief visit to the UK following the announcement of Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry returned to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 30, but sources revealed to People that he had “no plans” to see his father or brother during the trip.

Harrold stated, “Harry is attached to L.A. because it’s a different way of life, and Americans have a real fondness for Brits.”

“But home is where the heart is, and I think he will slowly make a return to the U.K. to work, possibly stay, and hopefully rebuild things with his family.”