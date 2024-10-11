Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince Harry reveals why his kids are taking after their mom Meghan Markle: ‘Blessed’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 11, 2024 01:19 AM IST

Prince Harry recently spoke about one adorable trait that his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have inherited from their mother, Meghan Markle

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are taking after their mother. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep their children out of the spotlight, there are times they can't stop gushing over them. Prince Harry recently spoke about his children, revealing one adorable trait they have inherited from Meghan Markle. The 40-year-old made the remark while talking to Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, chief content officer at Hello!, at the annual WellChild Awards in London.

Prince Harry reveals why his kids are taking after their mother, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry reveals why his kids are taking after their mother, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reveals his kids are ‘blessed’ with Meghan Markle's ‘thick’ hair

“From the moment he [Prince Harry] arrived in the reception room, he had an infectious energy about him, and there were no airs and graces at all as he chatted animatedly about his own children ahead of the event,” Vokes-Dudgeon wrote for the outlet. During the event, which took place on September 30, Prince Harry shared an anecdote about his kids' hair.

“Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother’s thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marveled that it won’t be long until Lili can sit on hers,” the Duke of Sussex said, according to Vokes-Dudgeon. This is not the first time that Prince Harry has spoken about his children's hair. He previously opened up about his children's “ginger genes” during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“The Spencer gene is very, very strong. I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!” Prince Harry said at the time. Elsewhere in the Hello! report, Vokes-Dudgeon shared that the Prince went on to share details about his life in Montecito, California.

“He was enjoying being 40 and had been told by friends that it was the best decade, so he had high hopes for it. His wonderful wife Meghan was holding the fort, he said, her hands full with not only their two children but also their three dogs, which he joked were not quite house-trained. Not to mention the chickens!” Vokes-Dudgeon wrote.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On