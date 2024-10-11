Prince Harry reveals why his kids are taking after their mom Meghan Markle: ‘Blessed’

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are taking after their mother. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep their children out of the spotlight, there are times they can't stop gushing over them. Prince Harry recently spoke about his children, revealing one adorable trait they have inherited from Meghan Markle. The 40-year-old made the remark while talking to Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, chief content officer at Hello!, at the annual WellChild Awards in London. Prince Harry reveals why his kids are taking after their mother, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reveals his kids are ‘blessed’ with Meghan Markle's ‘thick’ hair

“From the moment he [Prince Harry] arrived in the reception room, he had an infectious energy about him, and there were no airs and graces at all as he chatted animatedly about his own children ahead of the event,” Vokes-Dudgeon wrote for the outlet. During the event, which took place on September 30, Prince Harry shared an anecdote about his kids' hair.

“Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother’s thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marveled that it won’t be long until Lili can sit on hers,” the Duke of Sussex said, according to Vokes-Dudgeon. This is not the first time that Prince Harry has spoken about his children's hair. He previously opened up about his children's “ginger genes” during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“The Spencer gene is very, very strong. I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!” Prince Harry said at the time. Elsewhere in the Hello! report, Vokes-Dudgeon shared that the Prince went on to share details about his life in Montecito, California.

“He was enjoying being 40 and had been told by friends that it was the best decade, so he had high hopes for it. His wonderful wife Meghan was holding the fort, he said, her hands full with not only their two children but also their three dogs, which he joked were not quite house-trained. Not to mention the chickens!” Vokes-Dudgeon wrote.