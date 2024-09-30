Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son Cruz seen with 10-year-older girlfriend after cheating claims

Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham, made a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week alongside his beautiful German-Brazilian girlfriend Jackie Apostel. The Beckham couple shares sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18.(Instagram/Victoria Beckham)

The couple spotted walking hand-in-hand made it to Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week front-row seat. The duo has been linked since April, as rumors of their romance surfaced, seemingly gaining confirmation as they strolled through the romantic streets of Paris, capturing the attention of onlookers. This comes just days after a Norwegian singer accused him of cheating on her.

Cruz Beckham spotted with 10 years older girlfriend

Cruz Beckham, 19-year-old is dating Jackie Apostel, a 28-year-old singer-songwriter. According to Hello! Magazine, Jackie is a former member of the Brazilian girl band Schutz and is reportedly almost 9 years his senior. According to the outlet, An Instagram post from the band in 2022 noted Jackie’s age as 26, making her 28 now, with her 29th birthday just around the corner on October 18.

Victoria, who rose to fame in the ’90s with the Spice Girls, appears to have embraced Jackie wholeheartedly, as the Brazilian beauty was spotted rocking a Victoria outfit in the French fashion capital multiple times. The couple raised eyebrows in April and was recently spotted flaunting their blossoming romance on the enchanting streets of Paris. They later took their place in the coveted front row at Victoria's Spring/Summer 2025 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, on Friday according to Daily Mail.

Beckhams all set to welcome new member to the family?

Following the runway show, Jackie shared several photos on her Instagram, showcasing herself in a stunning Victoria Beckham outfit. She captioned her post, "The most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress. 🥺❤️ Congratulations, @victoriabeckham.

The singer/songwriter, who was earlier reported to be 18, seemed to slide easily into the Beckham family's stylish aura, especially after Victoria gifted her son's girlfriend an elegant bridal-style white dress for the front row of the show from her shelves. In her Instagram Story, Victoria also gave Jackie a shoutout, tagging her and posting kisses.

Cruz Beckham accused of cheating on ex girlfriend

The revelation of Cruz Beckham’s new girlfriend comes just days after he faced allegations of cheating. Bby Ivy, whose real name is Viktoria Reitan, is a Norwegian singer who was linked to Cruz in March after she was spotted at a family dinner with him, according to Daily Mail. While the details of their relationship remain unclear, it appears they have since broken up.

The singer recently took to her TikTok, where she shared a video claiming she had been "cheated on" by an ex. In the clip, which featured them sharing a kiss while Cruz played guitar, she wrote, "This is how we were together, and he still cheated." The video was later shared on Issey Moloney’s page, another of Cruz's ex-girlfriends, who was linked to him in February before he started dating Viktoria.