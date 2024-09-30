Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey shell out eye-popping amount for George Clooney’s LA mansion

George Clooney has finally found the perfect buyers for what his wife Amal once described as their "private oasis," and they paid a staggering price. The luxurious six-bedroom home has been acquired by none other than power couple Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey. Clooney, 63, held onto the property for nearly three decades. The 7,000-square-foot property is super private owing to it being tucked away and hidden by thick trees. The big purchase comes 3 months after Culpo and McCaffrey tied the wedding knot in Rhode Island Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey(Twitter)

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey purchase George Clooney’s LA mansion

According to TMZ, the former Miss Universe and the San Francisco 49ers running back purchased the stunning Fryman Canyon mansion for $14.5 million—just a stone's throw away from Clooney's original purchase—considering the Oscar-winning star bought it for $2.2 million nearly 30 years ago from Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks.

The sale of George Clooney's, according to TMZ was brokered by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency Inc. and Kevin Dees of Carolwood Estates. Apart from the Clooneys who tied the wedding knot in 2014 also own several properties in Italy, Mexico, England, New York City, and France.

Culpo and McCaffrey’s new nest after summer wedding

The model has previously expressed her desire to start a family with her husband, McCaffrey. Culpo, who already owns a $3.5 million home in Encino, California, earlier joked about wanting to stop using birth control.

The couple normally spends time in their Los Angeles-based estate, which Culpo secured before McCaffrey joined the 49ers in 2022, and like to spend time there during the NFL offseason. Culpo appreciates the home's peaceful atmosphere. McCaffrey has also been active in the real estate market, according to PageSix. Meanwhile, he recently put his North Carolina estate on the market for $12.5 million and sold his Charlotte condo for $3 million last year, according to PageSix.

After four years of dating, Culpo and McCaffrey got engaged in April 2023. "I'm marrying my best friend, I love you so much, fiancé,” the model said at the time in an Instagram post. A year later, they exchanged vows. The couple celebrated their marriage in front of family and friends at a church in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.