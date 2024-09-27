George Clooney can't stop gushing over his wife Amal Clooney, on New York red carpet

George and Amal Clooney made a dazzling appearance at The Albies on September 26 in New York City; looked every bit at the glamorous power duo as they arrived at the ceremony hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice, the organization they founded in 2016. US actor George Clooney (R) and his wife Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney arrive for "The Albies" hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library in New York, September 26, 2024. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)

The Albies, named in honour of South African Justice Albie Sachs, recognizes individuals who have committed their lives to fight for justice. The event coincides with a special milestone for the couple, as they prepare to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on September 27.

George and Amal Clooney shine on the red carpet

On the red carpet, the Clooneys told People how much Amal’s work means to him. “I would support anything my wife is involved in,” he said. “She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what. This is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention.”

Amal echoed her husband’s sentiment, saying, “He’s an amazing advocate, and it just means so much to me to be able to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories that we’re telling tonight.”

“I’m giving her money right now, you can’t see, right behind her back.”

George hinted at a surprise for Amal for their 10th wedding anniversary, “I’m taking her somewhere tonight, but she doesn’t know where.”

Clooney couple turned heads with their red-carpet fashion

The veteran Batman actor looked timeless in a classic black tuxedo, complete with a white shirt and a black bowtie, finished off with polished black dress shoes. Amal complemented his look in a stunning black floor-length Versace gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized her elegant outfit with diamond earrings and a matching bracelet, while carrying a sleek black evening purse with bold red lipstick added a pop of color.

Since September 2022, George-Amal's annual A-list event has helped shine a light on individuals and groups who have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of justice. Last year, George spoke with The New York Times about his partnership with Amal in their humanitarian work, saying, “She does all the heavy lifting and the law-degree work, and I try to make it loud. I think it’s kind of a good team effort.”