Former Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' colleague says no one was safe at the music mogul's party ‘after a certain hour’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs went through an arrest on September 16 and faces serious accusations involving racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by use of force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for the sake of prostitution, according to the Department of Homeland Security investigation report. (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterize him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims, and his homes were raided this year by federal agents. (AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

Officials report that Diddy flew sex workers over state borders, forced women to partake in sexual acts with male prostitutes, and then used the filmed evidence for blackmail.

Now, a new TMZ documentary, ‘The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment,’ claims that “no one was safe” at Diddy's parties “after a certain hour.”

Former colleagues share stories of Diddy's parties

Dozens of people, such as former colleagues, have come forward to talk about the atmosphere associated with Diddy's famous parties. Dr. LaJoyce Brookshire, a past publicity director at Arista Records, worked closely with the talent at Diddy’s label.

Brookshire said, “My spidey senses were always on high alert.”

“I know that there’s no safety after a certain hour when you’ve got drinks flowing and people behind your back doing drugs in bathrooms, and two or three people walking out of a bathroom together. So could there potentially be? Absolutely. Did I see it? No. I never stayed at the party late enough to see.”

The TMZ host Harvey Levin pressed her further, asking if she sensed something inappropriate might be happening. Brookshire affirmed her suspicions, stating, “Yes, I sensed it.”

Adam22, the host of the ‘No Jumper’ podcast, also said, “There was a lot of talk of Diddy parties. It was always known if you went to a party at Puff’s house, and were you to stay past certain hours, you might be introduced to a massive orgy.”

“I don’t think it was common knowledge that there was nonconsensual stuff going on or any of the seedier allegations. But it was definitely discussed.”

However, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has firmly refuted these allegations. He suggested, “He [Diddy] believes he’s innocent. He believes that he needs to stand up, not just for himself, but for his family, for everyone that’s been targeted by the federal government.”