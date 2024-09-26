50 Cent is reportedly producing a Netflix series on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Netflix has confirmed it is producing a docuseries about the serious allegations and criminal charges against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson producing the project, per Variety. 50 Cent and Diddy

The docuseries is being produced under 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television banner, with Stapleton’s House of Nonfiction and Texas Crew Productions also contributing.

The docuseries will focus on accusations ranging from sex trafficking and racketeering to sexual assault and violent abuse. Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, the project is still in production.

50 Cent, in a joint statement with Stapleton, told Variety“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.”

“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

When the Diddy docuseries is coming out?

The series was first hinted at in December when 50 Cent shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry, who alleged that Combs would spike champagne at parties before women drank it. At the time, Combs had been sued by four women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, with whom he quickly settled after her lawsuit.

However, the exact release date for the series is not revealed it, but it can be expected somewhat early 2025.

Combs’ legal troubles have escalated since then he was recently arrested in New York on multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The media mogul pleaded not guilty and remained in judicial custody after being denied bail two times.

Other lawsuits have emerged in the time, including allegations from a model who claimed Combs drugged and assaulted her in 2003 and verbal abuse and sexual battery claims from former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard.

Though Combs denied these allegations, stating, “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday... I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”