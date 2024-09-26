New Diddy conspiracy theory says ‘baby oil’ feds discovered during March raids is a ‘date rape drug’

The 14-page federal indictment against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was unsealed on Tuesday, September 17, which further dug into what was discovered at his mansions after the feds raided his place in March. Official docs revealed that authorities seized “various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.” Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. (REUTERS)

However, like every other aspect of the embattled music mogul's life, these findings are under scrutiny, which has only given way to a new conspiracy theory.

New Diddy conspiracy theory

X/Twitter user recently tweeted how the “baby oil” bottles are far from what one may have perceived them to be. “Rumours are circulating it's not ‘baby oil’ the FEDS confiscated but 1,000s of bottles of GHB drug at P. Diddy's place, a drug known on the streets as ‘Liquid Ecstasy.’”

The wide-ranging federal documents do discuss the out-of-control drug and sex-filled parties allegedly organised by the rapper. Some other mentions of drugs or narcotics in the indictment are:

“COMBS ensured participation from the women by, among other things, obtaining and distributing narcotics to them, controlling their careers, leveraging his financial support and threatening to cut off the same, and using intimidation and violence.”

“After Freak Offs, COMBS and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use.”

What is GHB?

Although allegations levelled against the mogul insinuate that victims compelled to participate in highly orchestrated sexual activities were at times drugged up, there’s no way of confirming whether the confiscated baby oil is a type of drug as well. “The freak-offs sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers and often involved a variety of narcotics, such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB, which Combs distributed to the victims to keep them obedient and compliant,” Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, told the press last week.

As for what GHB is, the Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration describes it as Gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid. The misuse of GHB and its analogues became popular among teens in the 1990s “for their ability to increase libido, suggestibility, passivity, and to cause amnesia (no memory of events while under the influence of the substance) — traits that make victims vulnerable to sexual assault and other criminal acts.”

It eventually notoriously gained its nickname as a date rape drug. GHB's other common street names include Easy Lay, G, Georgia Home Boy, Goop, Grievous Bodily Harm, Liquid Ecstasy, Liquid X, and Scoop.

Diddy's lawyer responds to his baby oil and lube stash in homes

Meanwhile, Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has also spoken out about why his client had a consequentially bottomless stash of lubricant and baby oil in his homes. “I don’t know where the number a thousand came [from] … I can’t imagine it’s thousands. I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything,” he told TMZ for the upcoming documentary, “The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment.”

When questioned if these supplies were to be used as “lubricant for an orgy,” Agnifilo said, “I don’t know what you need a thousand – one of baby oil goes a long way.”

His lawyer explained that Diddy has a big house and that he buys in bulk. “I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?”

Sean Combs has been formally accused of three counts: racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.