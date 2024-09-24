Leonardo DiCaprio breaks silence over appearance at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' wild parties: ‘They were not freak offs’

Leonardo DiCaprio has maintained distance from Sean 'Diddy' Combs following the release of a photo showing him at one of the music mogul's infamous “white parties”. Sea Diddy Combs and Leonardo DiCaprio pictured at the Democratic National Convention on July 29, 2004 (Getty Images)

Resurfaced photos show DiCaprio laughing and smoking at Combs' party at his East Hampton house in 1998.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star, according to a close insider, hasn't spoken to Diddy “for years,” Daily Mail reported.

Last week, police arrested Combs, 54, on the charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and trafficking to engage in prostitution.

The rapper faces accusations that he coerces women into “freak offs”, which is “elaborate and produced sex performances.”

According to reports, a thousand bottles of baby oil were discovered during raids at his premises. Prosecutors claim that the women who were part of the freak offs required IV drips as they felt so exhausted after sex sessions.

Diddy, who once called the Titanic star the “number one person” on his invitation list for the White Party, was seen with DiCaprio during the Democratic National Convention on July 29, 2004.

The actor was also pictured dancing next to Diddy during the rapper's 50th birthday celebration in 2019.

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘has nothing to do with…’

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source close to the A-Lister claims that DiCaprio has nothing to do with Diddy's case and has never attended “freak offs.” He added that the actor has “not been in contact” with the disgraced rapper for years.

“Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this,” the source stressed, admitting that he was part of few Diddy's parties in the early 2000s just like other celebrities. Those parties were “not freak offs.”

According to the source, they were big house parties when “Leo was at the start of his career at the time,” but the star has moved way past his partying.

“He has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous.”

The insider further said that DiCaprio is currently focusing on his career and his relationship, and is “not thinking at all” about the rapper's federal case as the actor “he has nothing to do with” it.