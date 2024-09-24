Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' kids 'in a state of shock' after dad's tragic phone call from jail: 'It's heartbreaking to…'

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, has spoken to his seven children who are in a “state of shock” following their dad's arrest. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is father to seven children, whom he shares with four different women.(Diddy@Instagram)

According to American weekly magazine People, the 54-year-old rapper has “been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone.”

The rapper is father to seven children, whom he shares with four different women. While Diddy's sons include Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, and Christian, 26, he has four daughters namely Chance, 18, Jessie and D'Lila, 17, and Love, 23 months.

Diddy ‘very concerned’ about his seven kids

The phone call coincided with report that Diddy's attorneys are not appealing to transfer him from the ‘Hell on Earth’ Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset, Brooklyn.

According to an insider, Diddy “is very concerned” about his children and “their well-being”.

“He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated,” the source added.

Another insider stated that the rapper's kids are “in a state of crisis and shock” following Diddy's incarceration.

Stressing that “it's heartbreaking to see” the state of his kids, the source said, “This is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father.”

All you need to know about Diddy's kids

Diddy shares Christian, Jessie and D’Lila with late actress Kim Porter, who died at the age of 47 in 2018.

While the rapper adopted Quincy, whose parents are Porter and Al B. Sure!, he shares Justin with Misa Hylton and Chance with entrepreneur Sarah Chapman.

Diddy and model Dana Tran welcomed their daughter Love in December 2022.

Diddy's three kids -- Justin, Christian, and Quincy -- attended a New York City courtroom hearing on Tuesday to extend support to their father.

However, his daughters skipped the hearing.