Diddy predicts his wild parties would get him arrested one day, in resurfaced video: ‘They won’t even give me…’

A resurfaced video shows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs predicting that one day, his wild parties would one day get him arrested. The music mogul was booked on September 16 on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy predicts his wild parties would get him arrested one day in resurfaced video(AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

In a resurfaced 1999 Entertainment Tonight interview, Diddy was heard saying his celebrations would “probably” land him behind bars. “They won’t even give me a permit for the parties. And they don’t want me to throw the parties no more,” Diddy said.

“But we ain’t going to stop. We gonna keep on having fun. Bringing people together from all walks of life,” he further said.

“You’re going to hear about my parties,” Diddy added. “They gonna be shutting them down. They gonna probably be arresting me – doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time.”

‘It’s just like people from all walks of life connecting it, getting together’

Diddy has been accused of holding “freak off” parties where would force women to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers. He allegedly gave the women illegal drugs, and recorded videos which he could later use for blackmail.

“You know, whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that are brought and people’s around, people get intimidated,” Diddy told ET.

“So a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it, and it ain’t nothing but breaking down racial barriers; breaking down generation barriers. People from all walks of life. Ron Perlman talking to Jay-Z; Jay-Z talking to – you know what I’m saying?” he continued.

Diddy added, “It just goes on and on. You know, it’s just, it’s just like people from all walks of life connecting it, getting together.”

On being asked how he felt about the fact that invites to his parties were highly sought after, Diddy said, “I mean, it’s cool, you know, it doesn’t make me feel any way. It doesn’t make me feel like a bigger person.”

“It just makes you feel like I know how to throw a party,” he added.

Besides his alleged “freak off” parties, Diddy hosted other lavish gatherings, like his Hamptons White Party. Many of his events were attended by celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Justin Bieber, Russell Simmons, Aaliyah, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Howard Stern, Kelly Osbourne, Aretha Franklin, Martha Stewart, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, Vera Wang and more. There is, however, no evidence that any of these stars were aware of the alleged drug use, orgies, or “freak off” performances.