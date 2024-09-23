Diddy selling 'Freak Off' videos on dark web for $500 M featuring ‘Justin Bieber, Drake, etc,’ claims Jaguar Wright

Jaguar Wright is claiming that Sean 'Diddy' Combs has allegedly sold a controversial "freak off" party video for a staggering $500 million on the dark web. Wright, who has previously made several explosive accusations against the now-disgraced rapper, discussed the implications of this sale in a recent interview, suggesting that Diddy might be in desperate need of cash. FILE PHOTO: Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala(REUTERS)

She also name-dropped a few high-profile celebrities allegedly featured in the tapes, though there is no evidence to suggest that the stars were involved in any wrongdoing.

Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ videos sold on dark web, claims Jaguar Wright

"The last 'freak off' tape that just got sold on the dark net which i monitored... went for $500 million," Wright said in a recent interview which is going viral on social media. The singer and songwriter was asked if Diddy is trying to ‘protect’ his people or if his ‘friends’ are protecting him. “he's selling it because he needs the cash,” she said referring to an event in Calabasas that allegedly captured questionable moments.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, currently detained in a Brooklyn jail on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and multiple sexual assault allegations, saw dark details of his infamous ‘Freak Off’ parties emerge during his trial, which resulted in the denial of his bail, twice. These events reportedly involved him using violence and threats to coerce women into drug-fueled orgies with male escorts.

Jaguar Wright names high-profile celebs in Diddy’s videos

In the interview, Jaguar Wright alleged that the videos being sold on the dark web feature high-profile names such as “Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Drake.” However, it's important to note that none of these celebrities have been linked to Diddy's wrongdoings or any suspicious association with him. While some fans acknowledged the possibility of Wright's claims about the dark web trading, many criticised her for name-dropping and spreading sensationalised rumours about other celebrities.

“How she even know how to get in the “dark web” She was searching Google with them shades on? Imma keep scrolling,” a social media user said. “I’m convinced people will believe anything. Oh my God just listen to her,” another said. “C’mmon now she is just trying to name drop big names for views, absurd,” a third commented. “Drake, Bieber, Minaj lol, that’s hilarious.”

‘Dark Coin prevents videos from leaking’

In the video, the American R&B artist, who previously served as a longtime backup singer for Jay-Z and gained a following with her hit single "What Ifs" from her debut album Denials, Delusions, and Decisions, explained how the "dark coin" is used to keep videos from leaking off the dark web. She stated, “Most people don't even know that the dark coin exists, but that's how they're trading for all of the flesh they sell.”

“That's why I became so outraged last year when the girls – he had them dressed like ***, and then he auctioned them off as NFTs. The NTF was attached to that dark f------ coin,” she added in her statement according to Radar Online.

A video that's been popping up again, this time with Kevin Hart from Jumanji and Ashton Kutcher from That '70s Show, has taken off big time as they talk about Diddy's legendary parties. Although the authenticity of these claims remains unverified, fans are now urging stars like Justin Bieber, Usher, and Kutcher, who have previously collaborated with Diddy, to address the allegations.