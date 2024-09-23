Trump makes a stark prediction if he doesn't win the election, 'I won't...'

Donald Trump made a bold prediction about his political future, stating that he does not envision running for office again if he loses the upcoming election to Kamala Harris. Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump greets his granddaughter Carolina onstage at a campaign rally at the Aero Center Wilmington (Getty Images via AFP)

The former president of the U.S., battling multiple legal cases, expressed optimism about his chances for success in November. He also addressed potential Cabinet appointments, suggesting that former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and tech billionaire Elon Musk could play major roles in his administration if he were to win a second term.

Donald Trump says ‘he won’t run for office again..’

“No, I think that will be it. I don’t see that at all,” the Republican candidate told Sharyl Attkisson on her show Full Measure when questioned about running for the next term in case he loses the upcoming elction. “I think that hopefully we’re going to be successful,” Trump added in his statement on Sunday’s interview.

After Biden exited the 2024 race and endorsed Kamala Harris, who is much younger than both him and Trump, the former president has started to see this fresh Democratic face as a potential threat to his chance at a second term. Polls show a tight competition between them in key battleground states that could determine the election outcome, with Harris gaining traction in nationwide surveys.

Trump discusses Elon Musk and Tulsi Gabbard's roles in potential administration

In the same interview, Trump was asked if he would consider appointing former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (who is seen as a key figure in his 2024 campaign) tech billionaire Elon Musk, or former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—who recently suspended his campaign to support Trump—to Cabinet positions if he wins a second term.

While Trump had previously questioned whether Musk could take on a White House role due to his obligations to major companies, he didn’t rule out the possibility. Trump indicated that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would excel in roles related to health and the environment. When pressed if this implied a position leading Health and Human Services, Trump downplayed the suggestion, stating, “It doesn’t mean anything,” and noted he hasn’t made any commitments.

Trump also praised Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic leader who ran in the 2020 Democratic primary and later ended her affiliation to run as an independent candidate, saying she “has always shown good common sense.”

Regarding his potential cabinet appointments, he said, “It’s too early, but it’s about that time, wouldn’t you agree?” he added.