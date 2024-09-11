Tulsi Gabbard issues major statement against Harris ahead of her big show down with Trump: She is ‘being trained’ like…

Ahead of the crucial Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris debate night, Tulsi Gabbard issued a major statement against the Democratic contender, saying the US VP is being “trained like an actress” as she intends to “act her way through this election”. Tulsi Gabbard in a recent interview stated that Kamala Harris was taking “extreme acting lessons” in preparation for debate, and cautioned that she “is not to be underestimated.”(AP)

As Harris is prepared for her big showdown with Trump, she is aiming to present her case to the Americans and steer clear of the situation that caused President Joe Biden to withdraw from the campaign. Trump is expected to criticize Harris's record on immigration and inflation during the ABC-hosted debate.

“Kamala Harris is being trained like an actress—lights, cameras, memorized lines—so she can 'win' the debate and act her way through this election,” Gabbard wrote on X on Tuesday. “But we're not choosing the lead in a movie; we're choosing our Commander-in-Chief.”

A video clip from Gabbard's recent interview with Fox News was attached to her Tuesday's post. In the interview, she stated that Harris was taking “extreme acting lessons” in preparation for debate, and cautioned that she “is not to be underestimated.”

Gabbard revealed to her interviewer, Jesse Watters, that Harris has sequestered herself in a hotel room and is pursuing intense acting classes. With the help of Hollywood advisors, a stage, and Hollywood lighting, she wants that “her friends at ABC and the propaganda media will declare her the winner.”

Gabbard, however, did not provide any evidence to support her assertion.

Did Trump employ Gabbard to prep him for debate?

Meanwhile, it's reported that Trump hired Gabbard to help him get ready for the debate on Tuesday night.

In August, the New York Times stated that Trump “brought in the former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to help sharpen his attacks in a recent practice session at his private club and home, Mar-a-Lago,” citing unidentified persons with knowledge of his schedule.

Gabbard, who is one of the most well-known former Democrats to support Trump in the 2024 election, has been a vocal opponent of Harris since she left the party in 2022.

In 2020, Gabbard faced off against Harris for the Democratic nomination. Recently, video from one of their primary debates surfaced in the lead-up to Harris' debate with Trump.