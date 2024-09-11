Kamala Harris makes a rare request ahead of debate against Donald Trump, she doesn't want to be 'overshadowed'

Kamala Harris doesn’t want to be literally overshadowed by Donald Trump when they go head-to-head on the debate stage tonight. So, she’s made an unusual request: a miniature podium. Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump will face off in their first debate Tuesday evening at The National Constitution Center.(Getty Images via AFP)

Yep, you read that right. The Democratic presidential candidate has asked for a smaller podium during tonight’s debate on ABC, according to reports. The reason? Harris’s team is worried she might look tiny next to the towering Trump. Trump stands at 6’3’’, while Harris is 5’4’’. That’s one of the biggest height differences between presidential nominees in U.S. history, and Harris’s camp doesn’t want her to look like she’s at the “kids’ table” on live TV.

The idea behind the smaller podium is to make sure both candidates appear the same size during the televised split-screen shots, so viewers don’t get distracted by the height difference. It’s all about keeping the focus on the issues, not the optics.

For Harris, America's first female, Black, and South Asian vice president, the pressure is particularly intense. She has a lot to accomplish. Now she gets the biggest audience she’s ever had to talk to voters still trying to decide whether they can see her behind the Resolute Desk. Her poll numbers have shown a downfall after the initial surge as many claim her honeymoon period is over. Tonight is the night when she can reclaim her position as the nation's choice to be the next president of United States.

Of course, Trump’s team couldn’t resist taking a jab at the move. One Trump campaign official quipped that the smaller podium “looks like the kids’ table” at Thanksgiving. But for Harris, it’s a strategic choice to keep the debate on equal footing—literally.

As the two prepare to square off, this request adds another layer of intrigue to what’s already shaping up to be a high-stakes showdown in Philadelphia. Will the podium switch-up make a difference? We’ll find out tonight.