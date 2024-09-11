Biden says Harris seems ‘calm and cool’ ahead of face off with Trump, refuses to reveal his tip unlike Hillary Clinton

Joe Biden spoke to Kamala Harris ahead of the Democratic candidate's first presidential debate with GOP rival Donald Trump. According to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris appeared “calm, cool, and collected” ahead of the most-awaited battle.

“I've spoken to the vice president,” Biden stated in a New York Post reporter Steven Nelson's White House pool report. “She seems calm, cool and collected. I think she's going to do great. And I'm not going to tell you what advice I gave her.”

The debate hosted by ABC News will take place on September 10 in Philadelphia. In social media posts, Trump and Harris announced their agreement to hold a debate. On August 27, Trump wrote, “I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris.” The event will be streamed live on ABC FAKE NEWS, Trump said by calling it the “nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business.”

Biden further informed that he will watch the debate after the family gathering on Wednesday and then attend events in New York and Pennsylvania to mark the anniversary of terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

According to a White House statement, Biden and Harris will commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks together. To remember the fallen and the first responders who put their lives in danger, they will pay respects at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and Ground Zero in New York the following week.

Biden, who will be in New York, said he would also celebrate the birthday of his granddaughter Finnegan on debate night. He plans to attend the 9/11 event at Ground Zero of the 9/11 attacks the following day.

Here's Hillary Clinton's message to Harris

Hillary Clinton has offered some debate tips to Harris before her face off with Trump.

In three debates as the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, Clinton squared off against Trump.

“The consensus was that I won all three debates and that I was well prepared,” Clinton said in an interview to the New York Times on Tuesday.

Clinton counseled Harris to embrace her prosecutorial background. “She just should not be baited. She should bait him. He can be rattled. He doesn’t know how to respond to substantive, direct attacks,” she said.

The former First Lady targetted Trump, saying “He doesn’t answer the questions. He doesn’t come with any specifics.”

Clinton also recommended that Harris criticise Trump's "really terrible record" as president and the plans for his next term, citing Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation-led conservative blueprint for a second Trump term.

The former secretary of state also suggested that Harris should be sufficiently prepared to feel completely at ease playing both attack and defense since there is a lot to discuss with Trump.