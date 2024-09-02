Joe Biden tears into Netanyahu after death of six hostages, blames him for ceasefire delay: ‘Not doing enough’

Amidst protests and a nationwide strike following the deaths of six hostages by Hamas, President Joe Biden blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that he “is not doing enough” to secure a truce and hostage agreement. U.S. President Joe Biden, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, (Reuters)(via REUTERS)

Biden's remarks come as he is all set to hold meeting with US vice President Kamala Harris. Before his meeting, the incumbent POTUS spoke to the reporters outside the White House.

Israel Defence Forces found bodies of six hostages in Gaza on Sunday. triggering the protest group and prompting representing the families of the hostages declare that Netanyahu has failed.

In response to a reporter's question about whether “Netanyahu was doing enough” to free the captives, Biden replied, “No.”

“We are very close to that,” the POTUS responded when asked if negotiators were ready to offer a final hostage solution to both Israel and Hamas this week. “Hope springs eternal,” he continued.

Biden speaks to Hersh Goldberg-Polin's family

California resident Hersh Goldberg-Polin was also among the six hostages, who were “killed by Hamas” on Sunday, according to the Israeli military.

Biden, who spoke with the parents of Goldberg-Polin, stated he was “devastated and outraged” after learning about the demise of the Israeli-American.

In a statement, he wrote: “I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will. I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible.”

He further declared that Hamas will “pay for these crimes.”

Also Read: ‘Killing’ of six hostages by Hamas in Gaza sparks anger, massive protest in Israel: Who were they?

Here's what Netanyahu has said

According to The Associated Press, the autopsy revealed that the captives were shot at close range and they lost their lives either on Thursday or Friday.

Tens of thousands of Israelis demanded on Sunday that Netanyahu strike a cease-fire agreement with Hamas in order to guarantee the release of the other hostages. Meanwhile, the Histadrut, the largest trade union in Israel, declared a general strike for Monday.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack that resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 individuals and the capture of roughly 250 hostages. A week-long cease-fire towards the end of last year resulted in the freeing of some 100 captives.

Netanyahu declared on Sunday that those who support Hamas will “pay the price” for the hostages' demise.

“We will not rest, nor will be silent. We will pursue you, we will find you and we will settle accounts with you,” he asserted, alleging that “Whoever murders hostages does not want a deal.”

He claimed that Hamas had “refused to hold genuine negotiations” and that efforts to liberate the hostages are “continuing constantly.”