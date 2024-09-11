Harris brings 2 surprise guests to debate with last-minute changes; Trump makes final prep, pumps fist after landing

Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to square off in Philadelphia for what is expected to be their only campaign debate before the elections. After a back-and-forth over debate rules and broadcasting platform, Harris reportedly made last-minute adjustments to her strategy, pushing for an unmuted debate—a request ultimately denied, leaving the muted format from Trump’s previous debate with Joe Biden in place. In this combination photo, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020 (AP)

Meanwhile, Trump arrived, energising his supporters with a fist pump as he prepared for the night's theatrics. Adding to the intrigue, reports suggest Harris is bringing a surprise guest to the debate stage.

Kamala Harris set for a surprise guest at debate

Kamala Harris is bringing some unexpected guests to tonight's debate: Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s former communications director, and national security official Olivia Troye, reports NY Post. Scaramucci, who lasted just 11 days in Trump’s administration, hasn’t held back in criticising the former president ever since, often taking shots at Trump’s personal life, including his wife Melania. His brief time in the White House turned into a disaster when a rude and profanity-filled rant, in which he called out Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, was leaked by New Yorker journalist Ryan Lizza. This clearly shows that Trump is not on good terms with him.

Donald Trump lands; is in ‘good spirits’

Donald Trump was in a good mood as he headed to Pennsylvania for tonight's debate, Danielle Alvarez from his campaign said. He's got his game face on, ready to dive into pressing topics like the economy, and it looks like he's going to wait a bit before going after Harris like he usually does in his campaign. After getting off his plane, which was surrounded by heavily armed police, Secret Service, and campaign surrogates, Trump was spotted pumping his fist to the crowd as he stepped off Trump Force One.

Donald Trump gets it ‘naturally’ needs no preparation

Regarding the debate, Trump’s campaign and sources suggest that the former president, accustomed to handling unscripted crowds and questions, requires no special preparation to face off against Kamala Harris, who has reportedly conducted multiple rehearsals in her hotel room, even practising with a mock Trump.

According to The Guardian, the adviser noted, “Trump’s daily encounters with unscripted questions mean you can’t truly prepare for him,” likening it to training for a bout with Muhammad Ali. “You can’t predict his style. He combines humor and charm with sharp, impactful facts.”

Trump, though, has been working with his supporters, like Tulsi Gabbard, who used to be in Congress for the Democrats but now supports Trump. In a chat with reporters right before the debate, Jason Miller, who advises Trump, said he thinks Harris might have a hard time getting ready as well.

Kamala Harris spin room surrogates

Vice President Kamala Harris will be supported in the spin room by a diverse group of surrogates, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

The roster also includes names like- the governors of North Carolina, New Mexico, California, and Pennsylvania, along with a retired Brigadier General. Additionally, a California Senator, Illinois Senator, Connecticut Senator, and Colorado Congressman will be present, as well as a Texas Congresswoman and California Congressman.

Donald Trump’s spin room surrogates

After his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris tonight, Former President Donald Trump will have Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Senator Rick Scott to back him up in the spin room. They'll also have Tulsi Gabbard, JD Vance, his running mate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, POST reports.