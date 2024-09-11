Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Where exactly they stand before their first Presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are set to face off in a presidential debate on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, hosted by ABC News. (FILES) (COMBO) Kamala Harris supports comprehensive reform and criticized Republicans, while Donald Trump emphasizes border security and deportation.(Photo by Brendan Smialowski and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

With just eight weeks left in the campaign, Harris will have the unique task of delivering both an opening argument to millions of voters who want to know more about her and a closing argument for her candidacy and against Trump's.

With Election Day looming and early voting set to begin in some states in just days. Harris will need to make a strong impression on the stage, introducing herself to voters and making a compelling case against Trump, all in one night.

Here's where Harris and Trump stand as they head into ABC's Presidential debate

Immigration

Immigration remains a core issue for both candidates, though their approaches differ dramatically. Trump has made immigration and border security a focal point of his campaign. He has pledged to finish constructing the US-Mexico border wall, reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, and tighten asylum restrictions. Trump has also promised to conduct what he calls “the largest domestic deportation operation in American History,” targeting undocumented immigrants. Plus, he aims to end birthright citizenship through an executive order, an issue he frequently brought up during his previous campaigns.

Harris, on the other hand, has defended the Biden administration’s handling of immigration. She highlighted her efforts to address the root causes of migration from Central America. The VP also criticized Republicans for rejecting a bipartisan immigration bill that aimed to tighten asylum rules while increasing resources for legal immigration. As president, Harris has pledged to push for comprehensive immigration reform, which would include an earned pathway to citizenship.

Crime and gun violence

Harris has supported policies to curb gun violence, advocating for universal background checks, nationwide red flag laws, and a ban on assault weapons. After a recent school shooting in Georgia, Harris called the tragedy a “senseless act”, emphasizing that “it doesn’t have to be this way.”

Trump, on the other hand, has focused on mental health as the root cause of mass shootings, stating that the blame lies with the “sick and deranged monsters” behind such acts. He has even touted himself as the “most pro-gun president” and has resisted implementing any new gun control measures. The ex-prez claims that crime is on the rise, despite data showing a decrease in violent crime nationwide.

Economy and inflation

The economy will undoubtedly be a key issue in the debate, as the former President has consistently criticized the Biden administration’s handling of inflation. Although inflation reached a 40-year high in 2022, it has since cooled to 2.9% as of July 2024. Trump’s economic plan includes cutting costs by restoring “energy independence,” lowering gas prices, and implementing tax cuts for domestic corporations while pledging to reduce the national debt and impose tariffs on foreign imports.

On the other hand, Harris is proposing what she calls an “opportunity economy” that builds on the achievements of the Biden-Harris administration. This includes expanding drug pricing reform, increasing the Child Tax Credit, and introducing down-payment support for first-time homeowners. Harris also plans to raise the minimum wage, ban corporate price-gouging, and introduce tax benefits for small businesses.

International affairs

On foreign policy, the VP has largely aligned with President Joe Biden’s stances. She remains committed to supporting Ukraine and NATO and has pledged to protect US interests against threats from Iran. Regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, Harris has backed Israel’s security efforts while calling for a cease-fire to protect civilians in Gaza. She has also emphasized her support for hostages to be returned.

Trump claimed that neither the Israel-Hamas conflict nor the war in Ukraine would have started under his leadership. He has signaled a reduction in US aid to Ukraine and continued criticism of NATO allies, who he says are not contributing enough. Trump also remains a staunch supporter of Israel, backing its right to defend itself against Hamas but has called for a swift end to the war.