George Santos' name surfaces in mysterious group's ‘social media’ tactics to push sexual smears of Kamala Harris

In the weeks following VP Kamala Harris's ascension to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, a very “coordinated” effort to tarnish her reputation reportedly surfaced, according to a report by Semafor. This campaign paid social media influencers large sums of money to promote content filled with explicit sexual slurs about Harris, like they asked to compare the VP with ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl. Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks behind a protective glass during a campaign stop in North Hampton, New Hampshire, U.S. September 4, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

Just a few days in late July, a network of influencers, previously recruited to amplify conservative narratives in favour of Donald Trump or criticize President Joe Biden, was contacted via email. The email, entitled ‘War Room – Kamala Messaging,’ requested the influencers to post offensive, sexually charged comments about Harris and were promised tens of thousands of dollars in compensation, which would be paid via the Zelle digital payment system with due diligence.

Following the email, the organizers arranged a Zoom call led by a man identifying himself as James Bacon. During the call, participants remained anonymous, keeping their cameras off and using pseudonyms. However, according to Semafor, one person on the call was able to identify disgraced Republican congressman George Santos, who briefly spoke up against the crude messaging.

Santos was quickly taken aback by the organizers’ suggestions to call Harris ‘a hoe’

Santos later told The Independent that he had joined the call out of curiosity. “The message the organizers provided was lewd, disgusting and unbecoming of the political process,” he explained.

“Nothing in this world would make me smear VP Harris or anyone running for office with slanderous sexual innuendos, it’s beneath the standards of what the American people deserve,” he added.

“If you’re getting paid, I don’t care how much it is. Nothing justifies calling a person running for President of the United States ‘a hoe.’”

Santos explained that this was the first time he had been invited to a meeting by the man calling himself James Bacon.

Also, a man with the same name who worked as a former aide to Trump and was associated with The Heritage Foundation told Semafor that he had no knowledge of the influencer group in question.

Plus, the individual who identified Santos on the Zoom call claimed that the voice of the alleged Bacon did not match the voice of the known Trump aide during public appearances.

Shortly after this controversial call, Santos, bothered by what he had witnessed, took to Twitter to denounce the election-related “talking points” he encountered, specifically referencing “conservative influencers talking about Kamala’s sex life and race.”