Hawk Tuah meme girl announces her next project under Jake Paul: ‘I’m just getting…’

The viral Hawk Tuah meme girl is all set to launch a new act as she continues to blast her online haters. Haliey Welch will host a new podcast called Talk Tuah under the Betr banner. The first episode of the podcast is scheduled to be released on September 10 and will be available to stream on social, audio and digital platforms. Hawk Tuah meme girl is all set to launch her new podcast show.(@HalieyWelchX/X)

Hawk Tuah meme girl’s new podcast– Talk Tuah

The podcast will release weekly episodes that will be a blend of interviews, discussions and humorous moments with Hawk Tuah girl’s Southern comedic charm. The guest for the first episode of the podcast will be Whitney Cummings followed by personalities such as Jake Paul and Josh Richards in the following episodes. She will also contribute content to Betr Media’s social media accounts.

Betr is a sports media and mobile betting firm established by Paul and Joey Levy in 2022. The head of Betr Media, Mike Denevi said in a statement “This is a major addition to the Betr Media family as we continue to strategically differentiate ourselves in the market. Haliey Welch is a bona fide superstar, and her charisma, unique perspective and innate connection with her audience make her the perfect fit for our platform.”

He added, “Talk Tuah will bring a fresh and dynamic voice to our content lineup, and we can’t wait for our audience and brand sponsors to connect with Haliey in an authentic way that embodies the ethos of Betr Media as a whole,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Welch also addressed the release of the new podcast. She said, “Y’all kept asking, ‘What’s next?’ Well, this is it! I’m so thankful to have my own podcast where you’ll discover the real Haliey Welch. I’m delighted to join the team at Betr who fully gets me.” She also revealed the release date of her podcast and what to expect from it.

She said, “Together, we’re going to introduce the world to Talk Tuah every Tuesday, starting Sept. 10. My show will have a little of everything — great guests, laughs, chitchats about your pets, relationship pointers, sports and, of course, some down-home Southern charm.”

Welch releases trailer of Talk Tuah: Watch

The trailer video of Welch’s new podcast show saw the host riding on a het ski as she recorded the podcast. In the video she said, “Y’all really thought I was done? I’m just getting started, baby.”

Welch gained widespread social media attention after her viral interview with Tim & Dee TV, where she shared bedroom tips. Since then, she has performed with Zach Bryan, gained over two million Instagram followers, and started the charitable fund Paws Across America. She is signed with the management company called The Penthouse, founded by Jonnie Forster.

He expressed the aim of the podcast as he said, “People just want to talk with her and get to know her more.” Teasing a new reality TV show, he said, “There are a couple different ideas. We’ll be sitting down with a couple of the showrunners that have already had calls with us and flesh that out.”