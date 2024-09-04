Anti-Israel protester in NYC says Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin ‘deserved’ to be killed, video goes viral

A viral video shows an anti-Israel protester in New York City saying that Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin “deserved” to be murdered. The person was caught on camera making the remark during an anti-Israel demonstration in Manhattan on Monday, September 2. He was seen driving a vehicle adorned with several Palestinian flags. Anti-Israel protester in NYC says Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin (pictured) ‘deserved’ to be killed (Bring Hersh Home/Facebook)

The viral video

The video was shared on X by independent journalist Angela Van Der Pluym, who said the unidentified man made the remark during a conversation with Jewish activist Lizzy Savetsky’s husband. “So, @LizzySavetsky was walking home with her family and the pro-Hamas crowd was marching through her streets today. She posted a very upsetting video. But I found this part the most abhorrent,” Pluym captioned the video.

She added, “Her husband told the guy driving the vehicle with Palestinian that an American hostage was killed by Hamas, and the guy responded with “he deserved it.” I cannot believe this is what Americans are subjected to, specifically in NYC 23 years after 9/11.”

“He deserved it,” the man could be heard saying, apparently in reference to Goldberg-Polin. “Israel killed him.”

Savetsky shared the full video on Instagram with the caption, “I am shaking. We were walking home from lunch with our family in our completely distraught state and we were blocked from crossing the street by these soulless terror supporters chanting for MORE violence. Yeah, we’re LIVID by this complete lack of humanity—ESPECIALLY TODAY—and we couldn’t hide it. Our kids are devastated to see this happening in their own backyard. It’s HORRIFIC.”

“What has become of this city???? I don’t blame the NYPD. They’re doing their best within the framework they’re permitted by law. This is truly an alternate universe. Do we even have a future here?” she added.

Goldberg-Polin was one of six hostages killed by Hamas andfound in a tunnel in Rafah on Saturday afternoon, August 31. The other murdered hostages were identified as Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi. According to Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, the hostages were shot multiple times from close range, The Times Of Israel reported. The IDF said that they were executed shortly before their bodies were discovered by troops.