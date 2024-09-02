Autopsies of 6 dead Hamas hostages reveal horrifying details, all were executed by…

The autopsies of six Hamas hostages who were found in a tunnel in Rafah on Saturday afternoon, August 31, have revealed horrifying details. The Health Ministry said that it has been determined that the hostages were killed 48 to 72 hours before their autopsy, which would mean between Thursday and Friday morning. A combination picture shows undated handout images of hostages Ori Danino, Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, and Almog Sarusi (Courtesy of Bring Them Home Now/Handout via REUTERS)

Abu Kabir Forensic Institute determined that all six hostages were shot multiple times from close range, The Times Of Israel revealed. The IDF said that Hamas terrorists executed the hostages shortly before their bodies were found by troops.

The six murdered hostages were Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen Herzi Halevi visited the site where the bodies were discovered to hold an assessment. The head of the IDF Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, and hostage point-man Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon joined Halevi.

According to Channel 12, security officials believe Hamas may have killed the hostages because they were afraid that a hostage who was recently rescued alive would divulge details about where the other hostages were being kept. Last week, IDF special forces rescued hostage Farhan al-Qadi, 52.

IDF Spokesman says hostages were ‘brutally murdered’

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari previously said that the six hostages were “brutally murdered” by Hamas. “According to an initial assessment… they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists a short while before we reached them. They were abducted alive on the morning of October 7 by the Hamas terror group,” Hagari said.

“Their bodies were found during the fighting in Rafah, in a tunnel, about a kilometer away from the tunnel from which we rescued Farhan al-Qadi a few days ago,” he added.

IDF revealed that they had an idea about a general location where the six hostages could be held but did not have the exact location. “Since Farhan was found, troops were given an emphasis on operating carefully even more than usual, because of the understanding that additional hostages might be in the area. We did not have information on the exact location of the hostages,” Hagari said.

After the hostages were found dead in a tunnel, their bodies were reportedly extracted from Gaza overnight and brought to Israel to be identified. After news of their deaths surfaced, mass demonstrations were held across Israel. Protesters have urged the government to reach a deal for the release of the remaining hostages.