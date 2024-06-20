George Santos trolled after unveiling OnlyFans page: ‘Nobody was waiting for this cursed moment’

Former lawmaker George Santos has announced that he has joined OnlyFans. Santos took to X on Wednesday, June 19, to make the announcement weeks after launching a Cameo account to raise funds for his legal defence and posh lifestyle. George Santos trolled after unveiling OnlyFans page (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

“The moment you've all been waiting for!” Santos wrote, sharing a link to his OnlyFans profile. “Only on #OnlyFans will you get the full behind the scenes access to everything I'm working on. see ya all there!”

‘Nobody was waiting for this cursed moment’

Several X users trolled him in the comment section, with one writing, “NO WAYYYYYYY I can’t believe I’m one of the first people to witness George santos opening an OF. And a memecoin?! Today is a huge day for santos stans”. “Nobody was waiting for this cursed moment,” one said, while another wrote, “Gross. Unfollowed”.

“This has to be hacked or George is listening to the wrong people,” one user said, while another wrote, “Disgusting loser freak.” “Just get a job,” one said. Another wrote, “Former congressman to OnlyFans…. Could only wonder why other countries laugh at us”.

“I defy you to tell us one who was waiting let alone all,” one user said, while another wrote, “Damn this sh** ain’t doin numbers”. “You’ve gone mad,” one said.

Santos used to represent the district that includes Long Island and Queens. Last December, he was expelled from Congress after fraud charges were brought against him by federal prosecutors.

‘I wanted to stir the pot’

In a follow-up post, the Republican explained that the OnlyFans account does not have adults-only content, and admitted that it was just a stunt to make some money. “Ok y’all got your panties in a bunch…,” he wrote. “The only fans is Not adult content.”

“I decided to go with only fans because I wanted to stir the pot. Folks need to stop being so sensitive…,” he added.