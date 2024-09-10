'What are you, an idiot?': Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary slams takeout splurges and pricey coffee habits

Days after Chris Ellison, Director of Mineral Resources, shared that he is opposed to workers who leave the office to buy coffee, now Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary also expressed his thoughts on people who splurge on takeouts. Kevin O'Leary shared his thoughts on people buying pricey coffees. (REUTERS FILE)

"Stop buying coffee for $5.50. You got to work and spend $15 on a sandwich – what are you, an idiot?" O'Leary said in a financial advice clip shared on Instagram last week.

He further added, "It costs 99 cents to make a sandwich at home and bring it with you. You start to add that up every day; it's a ton of money. Most people, particularly working in metropolitan cities, are just starting on their job, making their first $60,000, [and they] piss away about $15,000 a year on stupid stuff, and that's what they should stop doing.

According to a study, at least one cup of coffee is consumed at home by about 80% of Americans. A growing number of Americans who enjoy coffee are interested in bringing the atmosphere of a coffee shop into their homes with coffee makers. Every year, the average American household spends roughly $75 on coffee for domestic usage. Since speciality brewing techniques and premium coffee are becoming more and more popular, this number has been rising rapidly.

A considerable fraction of Americans (12%) go to coffee shops daily, compared to about 36% who visit at least once a week. The average weekly expenditure made by Americans on purchases at coffee shops was $21.32. This suggests spending more money each visit than when brewing at home. Although the industry is dominated by chains like Starbucks, local and independent coffee shops are becoming more and more popular, especially with younger consumers.