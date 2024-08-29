Employee receives flak from workplace for leaving early… by 1 minute

The recent Reddit post about a man being criticized by his company for leaving work early for a few days has sparked widespread discussion and outrage. The fact that he was specifically reprimanded for leaving just one minute early has left people questioning the company's unreasonable expectations and lack of understanding. A man's post about his workplace is viral. (Reddit)

The post has triggered a flood of comments from other Redditors, sharing their own experiences of workplace inflexibility and unfair treatment. Many have expressed frustration and disbelief at the company's behavior, highlighting the importance of work-life balance and the need for more understanding and empathy from employers.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the viral post has received over 6,200 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“Stand in front of the clock and wait. At exactly 5:00, go. And never clock in one second before your official start time. They made the rules. I once arrived late by three minutes. I had a free period for the first thirty minutes that day, I called in and notified the office of the accident (it was on the news and shut down the entire beltway), and there were about twenty employees caught in the same accident-snarled traffic. I was told that, because I was coming in late, I would be docked a half-day ( leave is in 1/2-day increments only). So I notified the office that I was leaving and would see them in four hours on the dot. Then I left. Got some coffee, then went and hung out at the local bookstore til the second half of the day started. They had to find coverage for four hours. My point? If they’re draconian with the rules, give them no more or less than the rules require. Don’t check in early. Don’t stay late. Don’t give up your breaks or your lunch,” suggested a Reddit user.

Another person added, “Just watch out for one of those ‘if you have time to lean, you have time to clean’ managers who will give you something to do if they see you waiting by the clock.”

A third posted, “8 minutes. I had 8 minutes overtime in a two week pay period and I got called into the owner's office and told that it was unacceptable. I said it would never happen again, and from then on I stopped production a half hour before my shift was over so I could stand at the clock and punch out on time. They sure showed me!”

“We all know the most important work gets done in those precious last 5 mins of the day,” joked a fourth. A fifth wrote, “They’re only showing 5 instances spread out over a whole month, every chance they’ve already evened it out but they aren’t mentioning the times they clocked out at 5.02.”

What are your thoughts on this Reddit user’s post about their workplace?