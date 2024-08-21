A man who works as a support engineer took to Reddit to reveal he received a work call at 1:30 am, when he was fast asleep. The call from the senior colleague at the odd hour was to inform him that he was to report to work in less than five hours. The Indian man said he was to support to work at 7:30 the next morning.

Vinit Patil said he missed the call from a senior colleague who wanted to notify the engineer about an urgent schedule change, requiring him to report to the office by 6 am, 1.5 hours before his time to be at work as he was filling in for a colleague. He had left work only at 9 pm the previous night.

"Last night, I was given a phone call by my colleague who is senior to me for informing I have to join office at 6 am and my shift starts at 7:30. I didn't pick up that call as I was asleep. Mobile was beside me and still I was unaware that I received call till I woke up at 6 and checked my mobile wondering what will be the consequences," Patil wrote in his post on Reddit.

Reacting to this viral post, a Reddit user commented, “Ridiculous. At 1:30 am he wants to inform you to join at 6 am? Tf kind of unprofessional behaviour is that? I’d report it to the project manager but in a friendly tone”.

A second user, oxify, commented, “Don't worry. Nothing will happen. Don't give in to what people are saying about telling to project lead or someone. In India things don't work like that. Only excuses work here else the person's ego gets hurt. So go around at 9 and smile apologise saying I was asleep when you called and woke up at 8 and then looked at your message. So came rushing in”.

Another user, BulkyAd9029, commented, "Good that you did not pick up. Had you picked up, you would have been tagged as "one who picks up at any time" and that is not good for you in the future. While we should stretch a bit at times according to the situation (especially with the support projects) to perform the extra mile but this was way too unprofessional".

What happened with Vinit Patil is something many employees are dealing with. The expectation of always being available, even during late hours, is becoming more common. This constant connectivity leads to a blurred line between work and personal life.