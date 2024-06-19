Employee transfers 30 lakh from construction firm to own bank account

MUMBAI: The Kherwadi police have registered an FIR after a Bandra-based developer complained that an engineer employed by his firm had allegedly fraudulently transferred ₹30 lakh from the firm’s bank account to his personal account. The complainant alleged that on Sunday when he was having lunch in his Bandra office, Aftab Shaikh, a civil engineer, allegedly took the OTP from his mobile phone and transferred money to his personal account. HT Image

“We have registered a case against Shaikh and are looking for him,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Mulik of the Kherwadi police station. According to the police, Jaichand Nishar, 45, a developer by profession, lives in the Maharashtra Nagar area of Bandra (East) with his family. His firm’s office is located in the Gandhinagar area, where Aftab Ahmad Bhulai Shaikh, 49, worked as an engineer for the last 3 years.

Nishar stated that Shaikh managed the company’s bank account during his absences and had access to all financial transactions, including the firm’s user ID and password, added Mulik.

Nishar claimed in the FIR that he agreed to return the money. On June 16, when he was having lunch in his office around 4:30pm, Aftaf Shaikh, Sushant Khaire and his driver Suresh Pal were present. While he was eating, one Shailesh Gupta came along with seven to eight of his friends and started threatening Nishar and staff in his office asking to return his money that he had paid to buy his room, said a police officer.

Nishar then went to the Kherwadi police station to file a complaint. While he was in the police station, he received a message stating an amount of ₹30 lakh debiting from his bank account through NEFT in someone else’s bank account.

He received a message around 5:51pm and after verifying it was learnt that the money was transferred to Aftab Shaikh’s bank account. said Mulik. The complainant later realised that Sheikh while working in the office had transferred the amount to his own bank account by taking OTP without Nishar’s knowledge. Based on Nishar’s statement police registered a case of cheating against Shaikh and further investigation is going on, said Mulik.