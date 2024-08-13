Cognizant trolled after offering freshers 2.52 LPA for IT job: 'Very generous'

IT giant Cognizant was trolled on social media after one of their job postings for freshers went viral. The job hiring for the 2024 graduating batch was based on an information technology job and offered ₹252,000 per annum. Yes, you read that right. Snapshot of the job posting by Cognizant.

X page Indian Tech & Infra, posted about the job on social media and wrote, "Cognizant has announced an exciting off-campus mass hiring drive, welcoming applications from candidates belonging to the 2024 batch. Application deadline - August 14. Package - INR 2.52 LPA." (Also Read: Punjab woman claims ‘toxic boss’ fired her, cut salary over Raksha Bandhan off. Company hits back)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 13. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.5 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people also liked the post and poked fun in the comments section of the post. (Also Read: Indian man trashes iconic Las Vegas 5-star hotel over ₹1,200 water at 2 am check-in: ‘I’m spoilt with Taj')

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "2.52 LPA is very generous. What will the graduates do with so much money."

Another X user, Manu, said, "This package was offered to 2002 batches. No House, no free commutation, no Free Food. All this to be managed in just 18 to 19K rupees after PF deduction in metro cities."

"That’s barely enough to cover a year’s rent in a village and a few packets of Maggi. Cognizant must be running an experiment to see if people can live on chai and hope," X user Himanshu Rajawant added.

Someone else shared, "2.5 LPA? No wonder GenAlpha wants to make reels and aspire to be a successful YouTuber."

X user Vishnu Pradeep posted, "Tech companies hiring is a good sign while taking the recent layoffs into context. But 2.52 LPA is seriously concerning. 10 years ago, the average package was around 3 LPA. Instead of the emoluments growing, we have lower payouts now. Not sure if it's due to higher competition (excess supply of candidates), lower projected profitability or something else."