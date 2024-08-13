Punjab woman claims ‘toxic boss’ fired her, cut salary over Raksha Bandhan off. Company hits back

A woman from Punjab sparked chatter on LinkedIn when she shared a post claiming that her company fired her because she stood up for protecting the rights of employees as an HR. In her post, she said that the company wanted to cut seven days of the salary for those who would take off on August 19, Raksha Bandhan. The company has now hit back and denied her claim. They also said that the woman was fired from her position as an HR because of her incompetence. The image shows a boss texting a Punjab woman about a salary cut for those taking leave on Raksha Bandhan. (Unsplash/Paras Kaushal, LinkedIn/Babina)

What did the woman claim?

“Tried to take a stand for what was wrong as per the laws. But got a termination letter as a result. He mentioned in the email that he will give 2 weeks of time to me but he revoked all the access so that I can leave immediately. This is my chat with my boss and he terminated me because I took a stand and suggested to him that we cannot deduct 7 days of salary for 1 day of absence,” she wrote on LinkedIn. She also shared a few screenshots of her WhatsApp conversation with her boss.

The image shows the woman's post. (Screengrab)

How did the company respond?

Taking to the comments section, the company said, it is “easy to play victim card and get sympathy.” In the post, the company alleged that the woman was not diligent in working, used her working hours to do daughter’s homework, failed to manage the company’s social media page, and more.

Take a look at the company’s reply here:

The image shows the company's reply. (Screengrab)

What did LinkedIn users say?

Most people showed their support for the woman. Just like this individual who posted, “Seems the boss is still promoting colonial rule and slavery. Stay Strong.” Another added, “Seems you have hurt him in the wrong place. He is a great person after all and couldn’t digest ethical guidelines schooling from you. 1. Please file a case in the labour court as it takes probably less than 100 rupees referencing malpractice, modern slavery and fraudulent corporate strategy. 2. Kindly send a legal notice to this great person for wrongful termination, workplace harassment and bullying and contest it. It is incredibly heartwarming to see there are still HRs like you and you actually STOOD UP. Do not leave this person. Because today it’s you and tomorrow it’s someone else.”

A third commented, “There is a website of the Central Government on which you can complain, otherwise another suggestion is that all the employees of the company should resign together, After that the company is no more then he will apply for the job himself and understand all these.” A fourth wrote, “Show unity employees and support her. Raise your voice! It's very unethical.”

Several company employees showed their support when a separate post denying the woman's allegations was shared on LinkedIn.