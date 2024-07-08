Annoyed of your boss? Viral workplace trend sees employees 'selling' managers on e-commerce site

Numerous individuals have time and again complained about their jobs and how much stress they face due to it. And, if a workplace turns out to be toxic, then one might face extra strain due to it. So, to curb this stress, people in China are listing their bosses, colleagues, and jobs for sale on second-hand e-commerce platforms. Yes, you read that right. China: Following the trend's growth, Xianyu said on Weibo that it is against the law to sell to someone without their consent.(Unsplash)

In an effort to "wash off the work smell," young people in China are making jokes about "selling" their jobs and bosses on Xianyu, Alibaba's second-hand e-commerce platform. The sensation of physical and mental fatigue following a demanding workday is referred to as the "work smell." Usually, it's used to describe smells like cigarette smoke, sweat on the metro, or the aroma of an iced Americano, reported South China Morning Post. (Also Read: Woman says her 12-hour corporate job leaves her feeling like a 'dead puppet'. People resonate)

As per the outlet, over 500 posts are selling "annoying jobs," "terrible bosses," and "hated colleagues" for 2 yuan to 80,000 yuan ( ₹22 to ₹9,00,000).

One of the sellers from Beijing listed, "Selling a colleague who is very good at being sarcastic for 3,999 yuan (approx ₹45,000). I can teach you how to deal with this colleague and offer 10 tips to avoid being the scapegoat at work. "

Another man posted his "terrible boss" for 500 yuan (nearly ₹5,000), saying that the boss' regular criticism of him caused severe mental stress and that their personalities did not get along. For 10 yuan ( ₹110), a different Beijing-based seller offered a project document that needed to be finished that evening.

Notably, the vendors guarantee that the adverts don't result in an actual financial exchange. In the event that a buyer purchases the "product," the vendor typically backs out of the agreement immediately after the sale is made or just declines the request. (Also Read: Employee treated like a 'pest' by boss after he had to take off due to injury. Here's what happened)

"Someone did pay before, but I applied to offer them a refund, and I deleted the listing after. This is just my way of venting my emotions, not actually buying or selling anyone," a seller told South China Morning Post.

She further added, "I saw many people selling their jobs on Xianyu, and I thought it was interesting, so I wanted to try it too. Selling my job that has no weekends for just 9.9 yuan feels like a small act of revenge."

Following the trend's growth, Xianyu said on Weibo that it is against the law to sell to someone without their consent.