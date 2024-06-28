Woman says her 12-hour corporate job leaves her feeling like a 'dead puppet'. People resonate

A lot has been said about the toll a corporate job takes on some employees. Social media is filled with posts of people talking about toxic work cultures and getting burned out because of their careers. Adding to that list is this post by an X user who claimed that her job, taking over 12 hours of her time each day, makes her feel like she has no “self-love" left. A woman’s post on her corporate job leaving her drained has gone viral. (Representational image). (Unsplash/kellysikkema)

“Corporate is literally taking 12 hours of my time in a day including traveling and all I do is come home and sleep. This is scary because it looks productive but it's like being a dead puppet with no hobbies or self love,” the X user who goes by Ish wrote.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

In a comment on her own viral post, she added, “For the first time in my life I'm sad about my tweet being a banger, I am sorry if you relate to this too, things will be better and we will find ourselves.”

Take a look at the posts here:

Since being shared, the post has collected nearly 2.7 lakh views. In addition, the share has further accumulated more than 11,000 likes. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

How did X users react to this post?

“It's a very weird kind of toxicity I've noticed in corporate. Even the people who had hobbies slowly sip into the cycle of corporate and lose touch with everything they resonated with. And, it's addictive,” wrote an X user.

Another posted, “That's true. That is why being financially independent is never actually about the money. It's about freedom, freedom of one's time. Achievement of financial independence through just a job is a bit of a difficult task.” A third added, “That’s where I am at. I come home so exhausted and without any energy to partake in my hobbies. Self-care is just curling up in bed, at this point.”

A fourth wrote, “Hobbies or self-love apart, there's hardly any time to upskill or run a side hustle.”

What are your thoughts on this post on corporate jobs? Do you relate to it too?