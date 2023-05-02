'Work is not meant to be fun:' Viral workplace notice sparks discussion on Reddit

The Internet is filled with stories and people sharing their experiences regarding their workplace. Many people highlight how their managers or bosses have been understanding and helped them through difficult times. Others have shared how their workplace environment became toxic. Now, a post that is going viral on Reddit shows the latter. Woman working under stress.(Unsplash)

Reddit user @u/DiorRoses shared a snapshot of a notice from a workplace. The notice read, "Work is not meant to be fun. This is your job. Do not dedicate work time to discussions of non-work topics. Do not facilitate friendships during work hours. Exchange phone numbers and/or hang after work is complete." At the end of the notice, there is an image of a Minion that reads, "Workplace is not your daycare. Truth."

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been upvoted 26,000 times. Many people have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That's hilarious. Good luck enforcing that. I think my boss initiates non-work-related conversations more than anyone in the office. And my co-workers and I pretty much communicate exclusively with GIFs on Teams." Another shared, "Definitely seems likely one of those places with a huge, permanent 'Now Hiring' banner that you can see from the highway." A third posted, "Sounds like their business model is broken, like a kitchen nightmares episode where they've been through 30 servers in the last three months."