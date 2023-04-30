Reddit testing ‘Chat Channels,’ a new way to communicate within subreddits

Reddit is experimenting a new feature called Chat Channels, which it has described as a ‘dedicated space within a subreddit to connect, ask questions, or just hang out.’ Reddit logo.(Unsplash)

Announcing Chat Channels in an April 27 blog post, Reddit said it is testing the feature with as many as 25 volunteer subreddits.

What is a ‘subreddit’?

This a Reddit forum that is dedicated to a specific topic.

Chat Channels

On the discussion website, Chat Channels are an additional way for participants to engage in communication, in a ‘fun and casual way,’ on their favourite subreddits. The feature also allows ‘mods’ (volunteers who moderate content) to have their own convenient spaces to manage their communities without the need to leave Reddit.

How are Chat Channels helpful?

According to Reddit, examples of how to use channels within a community include:

(1.) Connecting with your mod team privately to discuss subreddit plans.

(2.) Discussing breaking news so that others get updates as the situation develops.

(3.) Posting or finding out tickets for a sold-out event.

(4.) Getting real-time support to solve a math problem.

(5.) Watching and reacting to the latest drama unfolding in an episode premiere.

Where to find channels?

For seamless switching between chatting, posting, and commenting, these come embedded in your subreddit. These can also be found in the chat module along with your other group, as well as private chats; this helps keep all conversations in one place.

Additional information



