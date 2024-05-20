Employee treated like a 'pest' by boss after he had to take off due to injury. Here's what happened

Every now and then people highlight the toxic working conditions of their offices. Recently, a Redditor also shared an ordeal where he claimed that his boss treated him like a "pest" for taking offs after an injury. In the post, the Redditor explains that he works in maintenance for a couple of big private schools and his manager is 70 years old. Snapshot of his conversation with his boss,(Reddit)

He also had two other members in his team, but one of them only works on big projects and other usually takes sick leaves. Due to that the Redditor has to work round the clock. "I rolled my ankle today at work and can't walk without a nasty limp, instead of acknowledging how valuable I am, I get treated like a pest for being injured," wrote the user in his post. (Also Read: Boss pressurises woman with stage 4 cancer to come back to work: ‘if you are fit…’)

He also shared a snapshot of his conversation with his boss, in which he informed him that he had to take off for a few days because of a torn ligament in his foot. However, his boss replies by saying, "I've been in a planning meeting. You are making it really hard to get general jobs done".

This post was shared a while ago on Reddit. Since being posted, it has gained close to 3,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also commented on the post.

An individual wrote, "A doctor's request is more important than a boss's request. If the doctor says that the person needs to be off their feet, then the hourly doesn't matter. I would rather have an intact foot 20 years down the line than another few dollars today."

A second shared, "All the stuff about the recent new hires and them calling out sick has nothing to do with you and everything to do with the company and their hiring practices. Your manager is garbage, but they're also 70, so hopefully, they'll be leaving soon."

"I caught covid from my roommate after feeling awful all of last night. I went and got tested, sent rhe results to my boss and she said 'we don't have any exclusions for covid, you still need to come in'. I work at a daycare," posted a third.