Mining tycoon wants to 'hold staff captive all day' and give them 'no coffee breaks'. Here's why

After Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy stirred a debate on social media over his remark that employees should work 70 hours a week, Managing Director of Mineral Resources Chris Ellison has sparked another discussion on employees and their free time. As per sources, he is opposed to workers who leave the head office to buy a cup of coffee. He also said he wants to "hold the staff captive all day long". Director of Mineral Resources Chris Ellison.

Mineral Resources, whose head office is in Perth, has a restaurant, nine staff psychologists, a gym, and other facilities to encourage staff to stay in the office. There is no work from home policy, reported the BBC. (Also Read: Employee receives flak from workplace for leaving early… by 1 minute)

"We have a lot of different benefits that we have brought on. Why have I done that? Because when I get them first thing in the morning, I want to hold them captive all day long. I don't want them leaving the building. I don't want them walking down the road for a cup of coffee. We kind of figured out a few years ago how much that costs," Chris Ellison told the BBC.

He also suggested that the rest of the mining industry should also adapt to this thinking and push employees to work from office.

According to Ellison, the workplace culture at Mining Resources embraces parenthood, as seen by the construction of a 105-child daycare centre on the premises. (Also Read: 'Work is not meant to be fun:' Viral workplace notice sparks discussion on Reddit)

He added, "The industry cannot afford it. We can't have people working three days a week and picking up five days a week pay - or four days. Another reason for them to come in and enjoy work. Drop their little tykes off next door. We have doctors on board and nurses who are going to feed them, but mum and dad will be working in our office."